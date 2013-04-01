C.J. Mosley released by Jacksonville Jaguars

Free-agent tracker
Mosley had two years remaining on a three-year, $7.5 million contract and had played in every game last season, including 12 starts, The Florida Times-Union reported.
Mosley had played three years for the Jaguars. He had 2.5 sacks and three fumble recoveries last year.
Mosley, 29, had previously played with the Minnesota Vikings, the New York Jets and the Cleveland Browns.