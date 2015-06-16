Around the NFL

C.J. Anderson to start training camp as Broncos' top RB

Published: Jun 16, 2015 at 12:47 AM
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Montee Ball believes he and C.J. Anderson are the Denver Broncos' 1A and 1B running backs.

As the Broncos' offseason work wraps up this week, Anderson's standing in the top spot remains solid heading to training camp in July.

"We're right where we're at. Obviously C.J., that's in a lot of ways his spot to hang on to," coach Gary Kubiak said Monday, via ESPN. "I think that Montee has had a great offseason. I think Ronnie (Hillman) has had a really good offseason. I think it's very competitive. You never know about the backs until you put the pads on. I think C.J. has worked extremely hard. Coming off of last year he deserves that opportunity and I think he's getting ready for that opportunity. But he knows he's being pushed very hard."

It's often said of a golf tournament that you can't win the title on the first day, but you can lose it.

In a similar fashion, no one could outright win the starting running back gig in padless and no-contact practices in May and June. But they could lose the gig by coming in out of shape or making mental errors.

By all accounts, Anderson has impressed the new coaches and they love the film he put on tape late last season.

"I think in this league as coaches you look for guys that can be three-down players," Kubiak said. "When you have two-down players, that's fine, but it's just very difficult in the game standpoint and getting them the ball and calling the game when you're not out there all the time. He has a knack for protection, he's very bright in protection. So he's a guy that's not going to leave the field -- as much as he can stand. And that's what the great ones do, so that gives him an excellent chance."

While Anderson might open training camp as the starter, the Broncos have the talent in the backfield for a committee to work in a Kubiak offense that will focus more on the ground game than in the recent past under Peyton Manning.

