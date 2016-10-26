C.J. Anderson to miss a few weeks, possibly more

Around the NFL

Two days after getting their struggling ground attack back on track in a victory over the Texans, the Broncos are bracing for the absence of their starting running back.

C.J. Anderson is expected to miss at least a few weeks with a bone bruise in his right knee, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported, via sources informed of the injury.

Anderson is seeking a second medical opinion on the knee. Depending on the results, it's possible that he could miss the remainder of the season, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport added, per a source with knowledge of the situation.

Broncos coach Gary Kubiak acknowledged Wednesday that Anderson is undergoing further evaluation because he was feeling pain in his right knee, per Nicki Jhabvala of The Denver Post.

Although Anderson suffered the injury late in the first quarter of Monday night's game, he returned in fine fashion with 84 more yards on 14 carries the rest of the way.

The multi-week absence is poor timing for Anderson, who is coming off of his best rushing performance of the season.

While the coaching staff has made it a point to get Devontae Booker more involved in the offense, the plan was for the rookie to work in tandem with the veteran, keeping a fresh back in the game at all times. Booker's 4.8 yards per carry leads the team, but he can't replicate Anderson's prowess in pass protection or route running.

Expect Booker to start this week's AFC West showdown versus the San Diego Chargers, with third-year pro Kapri Bibbs in a supporting role.

