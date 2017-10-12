C.J. Anderson set up for a big Week 6 in fantasy

So far this year, the Lions are allowing just 74.6 rush yards per game, the third-best mark in the NFL. On the flipside, Detroit has allowed the fourth most receiving yards to running backs (291). While Ingram is slated for the early-down role with Alvin Kamara working in behind him in passing situations, the veteran gets it done in the passing game, too. He's averaged 48 receptions per season over the last two years and is averaging 5.5 targets per game in 2017. He has the skillset to do damage against the Lions defense in that aspect which provides a safe floor if he struggles to run efficiently. If you have playing time concerns, there's no doubt Ingram be on the field more than Kamara, despite the rookie's strong play. Ingram played a season-high 58 percent of New Orleans' snaps in Week 4, so even with Kamara working in, say 40 percent of snaps, Ingram will get his.