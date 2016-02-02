C.J. Anderson, Ronnie Hillman can bring another title to Broncos

As the Denver Broncos prepare to play in Super Bowl 50, I find myself reflecting on my own preparation for the big game 18 years ago, when I was getting ready to represent the Broncos in Super Bowl XXXII. There was a lot to prepare for, but the most important thing was, I had to have a good performance as the leader of Denver's ground game.
Current Denver running backs C.J. Anderson and Ronnie Hillman must feel the same way, as this year's Broncos have had the most success when leaning on the run -- consider that they're 9-0 when rushing for 105-plus yards this season (including in the playoffs). I was fortunate to experience two Super Bowl victories -- in Super Bowls XXXIIand XXXIII -- with my dedicated approach. Here is my advice to Anderson and Hillman as they attempt to bring yet another championship to Denver:
1) Make the game smaller than it is.
It's extremely hard to treat the Super Bowl like a normal game, but you have to try. For me and many others, the best way to do this is to approach all games -- in the preseason, the regular season and the playoffs -- with the same intensity, giving your best effort when you take the field. That mindset allowed me to slow things down, be comfortable and stay in the moment.
There were times when I was reminded of how big this game actually was; my heart would pound and I'd feel as if I had to change my game plan to achieve bigger gains. But knowing that I'd played football since I was a little kid, and that this game was so familiar to me, helped me zero in on my job and allowed me to play better in big moments.
2) Visualize being the game's MVP.
In the week leading up to my first Super Bowl appearance, I put it upon myself to win the game. I visualized being announced the game's MVP and the plays I was going to make to get there. After all, if I played well enough to win that award, it meant our team would win. If I didn't play well, we probably wouldn't. It was that simple. There are players who don't want that responsibility, because it is a huge burden to put on yourself. But I embraced it, and my visualization turned into a reality -- I was named MVP of Super Bowl XXXII after running for 157 yards and three scores.
3) Stay consistent.
Atlanta had the NFL's second-best run defense heading into Super Bowl XXXIII, and it was no secret that ours was a run-first offense. I realized teams were going to attempt to make me a non-factor, but I couldn't change my approach just because a monster defense was on the other side. My job was to try to dominate and be special when I had the ball. Even if I struggled on some plays, I had to stay consistent, because it would eventually pay off and our pass game would open up for John Elway and the rest of our offense.
4) Fight through adversity.
My pregame routine was to take migraine medication about two hours prior to kickoff. But because I was so excited to play in my first Super Bowl, I forgot to take it before XXXII. In the first quarter against the Packers, I took a hard hit and immediately got a migraine. I had to leave the game for a period of time in the second quarter. I hated it, and I felt like I'd let my teammates down. In my visualization routine, I didn't factor in leaving the game. I got back to the field as soon as I could after halftime, though I didn't feel well for the remainder of the contest.
Still, I had to welcome the challenge, because I couldn't wait for the next day -- not when the season was a few hours away from ending. I had to push through the pain and stick to my initial goal of playing well enough to win the game. Whether or not I was feeling good, I believed I could do it, and that belief boosted my play.
5) Think of your QB's legacy.
It goes without saying that you want to win for yourself, but there was this extra motivation to send John -- who went 0-3 in Super Bowl appearances in his first 14 seasons -- out the right way. He is someone I respect, care about and genuinely love, and he deserved to end his career on top. It's easier to let yourself down; when you let a teammate down, it feels much worse. It was important for me to help him win because I knew what he'd gone through -- losing three previous Super Bowls -- and we, at the time, had the best team he'd probably ever been on. We had a great opportunity, and it was definitely in the back of our minds. I'm sure something similar could be said of this year's Denver team, which is angling to give Peyton Manning his second Super Bowl win in his 18th season. That was a major motivator to win. Fortunately, we helped John capture back-to-back rings in his final two seasons.
* * * **
I believe these five key factors helped the Denver Broncos achieve back-to-back championships in the '90s. Anderson and Hillman have what it takes to be successful in this game. They just have to channel their preparation and believe in it.