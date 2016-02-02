C.J. Anderson, Ronnie Hillman can bring another title to Broncos

It goes without saying that you want to win for yourself, but there was this extra motivation to send John -- who went 0-3 in Super Bowl appearances in his first 14 seasons -- out the right way. He is someone I respect, care about and genuinely love, and he deserved to end his career on top. It's easier to let yourself down; when you let a teammate down, it feels much worse. It was important for me to help him win because I knew what he'd gone through -- losing three previous Super Bowls -- and we, at the time, had the best team he'd probably ever been on. We had a great opportunity, and it was definitely in the back of our minds. I'm sure something similar could be said of this year's Denver team, which is angling to give Peyton Manning his second Super Bowl win in his 18th season. That was a major motivator to win. Fortunately, we helped John capture back-to-back rings in his final two seasons.