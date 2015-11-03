C.J. Anderson, Ronnie Hillman back on fantasy radar

Denver Broncos:![](http://www.nfl.com/teams/profile?team=DEN) Surprisingly, the most successful running back committee split of the week came from the Broncos. Ronnie Hillman and C.J. Anderson rushed for a combined 161 yards on 33 attempts and scored three touchdowns in the Sunday night game against the Packers. Anderson was the more efficient runner in the game with a 7.2 YPC average compared to Hillman's 3.2 YPC average. Anderson looked like he was out to prove something and he succeeded in that sense. But, while we so badly want Ronnie Hillman to not be a thing, the Broncos are evidently going to continue to use him. There's really no way to know who will come out on top when the Broncos head to Indianapolis in Week 9. But the Colts have struggled to stop the run this year, allowing nine touchdowns to the running back position, so the Denver duo has a nice matchup if you're forced to roll one of them out during a week with six teams on bye.