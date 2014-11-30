C.J. Anderson keys Broncos' win over Chiefs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Peyton Manning threw two touchdown passes, Connor Barth was perfect on five field-goal attempts and the Denver Broncos beat the Kansas City Chiefs 29-16 on Sunday night to remain alone in first place in the AFC West.
C.J. Anderson added 168 yards rushing and caught a 15-yard touchdown pass, and Demaryius Thomas also had a TD grab to help the Broncos (9-3) beat Kansas City for the sixth straight time.
Alex Smith threw for 153 yards and two touchdowns for the Chiefs (7-5), the second of them to Jamaal Charles to make it 26-16 early in the fourth quarter. But Smith's pass on the 2-point try fell incomplete, and the Broncos added another field goal to put the game away.
The victory kept Denver a game up on San Diego in the division race.
