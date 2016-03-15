C.J. Anderson, Broncos union creates a fantasy value

You know how the rest of that goes, and it pertains to both the real world and the world of fantasy football. So when I tell you that C.J. Anderson should be considered a valuable asset in 2016 drafts, I know some of you out there are going to scoff at that notion. After all, Anderson was a first- or second-round pick in most leagues last season ... and he went on to finish 30th in points among running backs.