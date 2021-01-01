BYU QB Zach Wilson intends to forego senior season, enter 2021 NFL Draft

BYU's Zach Wilson, one of the top quarterback prospects in college football, announced on Friday that he intends to forego his remaining eligibility and enter the 2021 NFL Draft as an underclassman.

Wilson (6-foot-3, 210 pounds, per school measurements) is a three-year starter at BYU who significantly improved his draft stock in 2020 with a knack for making plays outside the pocket and a unique ability to throw accurately when pressured or otherwise unable to set his feet. BYU quarterbacks coach Aaron Roderick has said he fielded calls from nearly every team in the NFL inquiring about Wilson during BYU's bye week in November.