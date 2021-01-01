BYU QB Zach Wilson intends to forego senior season, enter 2021 NFL Draft

Published: Jan 01, 2021 at 05:24 PM
Headshot_Author_Chase_Goodbread_1400x1000
Chase Goodbread

Original Content Writer

BYU's Zach Wilson, one of the top quarterback prospects in college football, announced on Friday that he intends to forego his remaining eligibility and enter the 2021 NFL Draft as an underclassman.

Wilson (6-foot-3, 210 pounds, per school measurements) is a three-year starter at BYU who significantly improved his draft stock in 2020 with a knack for making plays outside the pocket and a unique ability to throw accurately when pressured or otherwise unable to set his feet. BYU quarterbacks coach Aaron Roderick has said he fielded calls from nearly every team in the NFL inquiring about Wilson during BYU's bye week in November.

The junior finished his college career with a 49-23 win over UCF in the Boca Raton Bowl on Dec. 22. Led by Wilson, the Cougars completed a 11-1 season against a schedule that required significant reconstruction due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As an independent, BYU lost many of its original opponents when conference schools canceled non-conference games. As a result, Wilson didn't get to showcase his talent against any Power Five schools in 2020.

He completed 247 of 336 passes (73.5%) this season for 3,692 yards, 33 touchdowns and only three interceptions.

NFL.com draft analysts Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks recently discussed Wilson with BYU head coach Kalani Sitake on the Move the Sticks podcast.

Follow Chase Goodbread on Twitter.

Related Content

news

2021 NFL Draft underclassmen tracker: Who intends to enter?

Which underclassmen intend to enter the 2021 NFL Draft? Have a look at all the prospects who have announced they plan to move on to the next level.
news

2021 NFL Draft order: Dolphins vault to third pick; Patriots No. 15

The Dolphins would hold the 2021 NFL Draft's third overall pick if the season ended today. See the full Round 1 order through Week 16, along with needs for each team.
news

2021 NFL Draft order: Jaguars No. 1; Eagles in top seven

The Eagles are inching closer to a top-five pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. See the full Round 1 order through Week 15, along with needs for each team.
news

Florida TE Kyle Pitts intends to forego senior season, enter 2021 NFL Draft

Kyle Pitts intends to forego the Gators' bowl game and his senior season to prepare for the 2021 NFL draft. The Gators' star pass catcher is one of eight semifinalists for the John Mackey Award as college football's top tight end.
news

The small town that helped shape Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence

Three years after Trevor Lawrence left Cartersville for Clemson, the small Georgia town that helped nurture his vast talents remains the quarterback's bedrock of support and a respite from his rock-star status.
news

2021 Senior Bowl roster reveal: What you need to know

Which NFL draft prospects will be participating in the 2021 Senior Bowl? Chase Goodbread highlights some of the future NFL stars to watch at the annual college all-star game.
news

2021 NFL Draft order: Giants in top 10; 49ers No. 12

The Giants would hold the 10th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft if the season ended today. See the full Round 1 order through Week 14, along with needs for each team.
news

2021 NFL Draft order: Broncos in top 10; Bears No. 13

The free-falling Bears are closing in on a top-10 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. See the full Round 1 order through Week 13, along with needs for each team.
news

2021 NFL Draft order: Eagles No. 6; Lions slip into top 10

The Eagles would hold the sixth overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft if the season ended today. See the full Round 1 order through Week 12, along with needs for each team.
news

2021 NFL Draft order: Bengals vault into top five; Giants No. 6

The Bengals would hold the 2021 NFL Draft's third overall pick if the season ended today. See the full Round 1 order through Week 11, along with needs for each team.
news

How UNC's Chazz Surratt went from starting QB to prized LB prospect

Two years ago, in the midst of a coaching change at North Carolina, Chazz Surratt made a bold and rare decision to switch from quarterback to linebacker, a move that has positioned him to realize his NFL dreams.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW