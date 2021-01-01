BYU QB Zach Wilson intends to forego senior season, enter 2021 NFL Draft

BYU's Zach Wilson, one of the top quarterback prospects in college football, announced on Friday that he intends to forego his remaining eligibility and enter the 2021 NFL Draft as an underclassman.
Wilson (6-foot-3, 210 pounds, per school measurements) is a three-year starter at BYU who significantly improved his draft stock in 2020 with a knack for making plays outside the pocket and a unique ability to throw accurately when pressured or otherwise unable to set his feet. BYU quarterbacks coach Aaron Roderick has said he fielded calls from nearly every team in the NFL inquiring about Wilson during BYU's bye week in November.
The junior finished his college career with a 49-23 win over UCF in the Boca Raton Bowl on Dec. 22. Led by Wilson, the Cougars completed a 11-1 season against a schedule that required significant reconstruction due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As an independent, BYU lost many of its original opponents when conference schools canceled non-conference games. As a result, Wilson didn't get to showcase his talent against any Power Five schools in 2020.
He completed 247 of 336 passes (73.5%) this season for 3,692 yards, 33 touchdowns and only three interceptions.
NFL.com draft analysts Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks recently discussed Wilson with BYU head coach Kalani Sitake on the Move the Sticks podcast.