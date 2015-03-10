Around the NFL

Byron Maxwell to join Eagles on six-year, $63M deal

Published: Mar 10, 2015 at 07:24 AM
Headshot_Author_Gregg_Rosenthal_2019_png
Gregg Rosenthal

Around The NFL Editor

We won't have to wait until Tuesday to find out where the top cornerback lands in free agency.

"I'm going to Philly," cornerback Byron Maxwell told Josina Anderson of ESPN. NFL Media's Albert Breer confirms that Maxwell has been telling his Seahawks teammates that he plans to sign with the Eagles on Tuesday.

NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday that Maxwell's deal will be six years for $63 million with $25 million guaranteed for the first three years.

The top of the cornerback market was laid to waste in a 24-hour span this past weekend. Maxwell says he is going to be a member of the Eagles, while Brandon Flowersreturned to San Diego and Kareem Jackson went back to Houston before free agency started.

That takes the top three cornerbacks off the market, with guys like Chris Culliver, Davon House (who will joing the Jaguars), and Tramon Williams next on our top 101 free agents list. Maxwell will be paid like a true No. 1 cornerback after two years of playing in Richard Sherman's shadow in Seattle. While he's not going to track the top opposing receiver around the field, Maxwell has been excellent the last two seasons. He will immediately upgrade a shaky position for the Eagles. Cary Williams was recently released and 2014 starter Bradley Fletcher is a free agent. Look for Philadelphia to investigate spending big money to improve their safety position, too.

Maxwell isn't technically allowed by NFL rules to agree to anything before free agency starts on Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET. In reality, we are seeing multiple big name free agents zero in on a destination before the party officially starts. Many players had agreed to new contracts at 4:01 pm ET last year in what must have been the fastest negotiations in history. Maxwell's quote just highlights the issue a little more baldly than most.

Within an hour of Maxwell's quote, his agent Alvin Keels realized that he could be flying in the face of NFL rules.

The latest Around The NFL Podcast breaks down the Brandon Marshall trade and plays another game of "Go Get My Lunch." Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Seahawks activate Russell Wilson off IR ahead of Week 10 game vs. Packers

The Seahawks activated Wilson off injured reserve Friday ahead of Seattle's Week 10 game Sunday against the Green Bay Packers. 
news

Former Raiders coach Jon Gruden files lawsuit vs. NFL, Commissioner Goodell

Jon Gruden, who resigned as head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders on Oct. 11, filed a lawsuit Thursday against the NFL and Commissioner Roger Goodell, alleging that the accused parties sought out to ruin his career and character. 
news

Saints rule RB Alvin Kamara (knee) out for Week 10 matchup against Titans

The Saints will be without their most dynamic offensive weapon against Tennessee on Sunday.
news

Broncos OC Pat Shurmur in COVID-19 protocols, not expected to coach vs. Eagles

Broncos OC Pat Shurmur is not expected to coach Sunday after entering COVID protocols on Friday.
news

Browns rule out RBs Nick Chubb, Demetric Felton (COVID-19) vs. Patriots

Cleveland will be without star running back ﻿Nick Chubb﻿ and pass-catching back ﻿Demetric Felton﻿ on Sunday against the Patriots due to positive COVID-19 tests.
news

Cam Newton explains his return to Panthers: It's not about me, it's about winning games

Cam Newton is back in Charlotte, and it's not just to put fans in seats. The star of the Panthers' last decade is once again in the Panther blue and black, and he said Friday he chose to return to Charlotte for more than just familiarity.
news

Kyler Murray (ankle), DeAndre Hopkins (hamstring) game-time decisions for Cardinals vs. Panthers

﻿Kyler Murray﻿ and ﻿DeAndre Hopkins﻿' statuses for Sunday's game against the Panthers will once again come down to the wire. Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury said Friday that Murray and Hopkins would once again be game-time decisions.
news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Friday, Nov. 12

Two Bucs starters will remain out of the lineup in Week 10. Plus, other news from around the NFL.
news

Panthers OC Joe Brady: 'Everything is on the table' with Cam Newton Sunday vs. Cardinals

Carolina's decision to bring Cam Newton back came just three days before the club's next game. Despite the quick turnaround, Panthers OC Joe Brady didn't rule out the possibility that Newton could be used Sunday against the Cardinals.
news

Brian Flores reiterates Tua Tagovailoa is 'our quarterback' after QB replaces injured Brissett

Dolphins QB ﻿Tua Tagovailoa﻿ didn't start Thursday night's 22-10 win over the Baltimore Ravens, but the second-year signal-caller finished the contest after ﻿Jacoby Brissett﻿ went down briefly with a knee injury.
news

Jets QB Zach Wilson: 'My style of play needs to get more like (Mike White's)'

Jets QB Mike White has made an impression in his two starts with rookie Zach Wilson sidelined. On Thursday, Wilson discussed White's performances and areas where can he grow as a first-year pro.
news

John Johnson skeptical of Odell Beckham-Rams pairing: 'I don't know how that's going to work'

After signing in Cleveland this offseason, safety John Johnson played with ﻿Odell Beckham﻿ for half a season. Following Beckham signing with Los Angeles on Thursday, Johnson isn't sure how the pairing will mesh.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW