Byron Maxwell to join Eagles on six-year, $63M deal

That takes the top three cornerbacks off the market, with guys like Chris Culliver, Davon House (who will joing the Jaguars), and Tramon Williams next on our top 101 free agents list. Maxwell will be paid like a true No. 1 cornerback after two years of playing in Richard Sherman's shadow in Seattle. While he's not going to track the top opposing receiver around the field, Maxwell has been excellent the last two seasons. He will immediately upgrade a shaky position for the Eagles. Cary Williams was recently released and 2014 starter Bradley Fletcher is a free agent. Look for Philadelphia to investigate spending big money to improve their safety position, too.