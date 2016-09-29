Byron Maxwell does not start for Dolphins vs. Bengals

The Miami Dolphins cornerback was benched in favor of Tony Lippett, who started against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday Night Football.
Maxwell, who was acquired by Miami in a trade with the Eagles in March, has had difficultly being a productive contributor for a Dolphins defense that has surrendered an average of 268 yards per game through the air. Maxwell has struggled in coverage and with his tackling -- he has 16 tackles, four broken up passes and one forced fumble through three games.
Lippett has yet to see a snap this season and it'll be interesting to see how much he plays in comparison to Maxwell against the Bengals.
In addition to Lippett, Laremy Tunsil started at left tackle and running back Damien Williams also started for Miami.