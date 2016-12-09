 Skip to main content
Advertising

Around the NFL

Byron Maxwell believes he's No. 1 corner in the NFL

Published: Dec 09, 2016 at 01:26 AM

Every cornerback is the best cornerback.

Because the position has taken on a life of its own over the years, and fans' understanding of man defenses and true cover corners has changed, we find ourselves often having the debate about who is No. 1 quite often. This week, an interesting voice weighed in.

Dolphins corner Byron Maxwell attempted to stake his claim, via the Miami Herald. When told that Arizona Cardinals corner Patrick Peterson is probably the best cover corner in football right now, the cornerback begged to differ.

"Man, listen, if he wants to say that, he can say that," Maxwell said. "I'm pretty sure he believes that. Just like I believe I'm the best.

"Nothing against him, he is a great cornerback. The answer depends on who you ask."

The answer also depends on the week, the opponent, the weather and the venue among other factors. While Maxwell will get killed for saying this, he's not crazy. The former Eagles castaway is having an excellent 2016 and seems to be reborn under defensive coordinator Vance Joseph. Maxwell has had an interception in two of his last four games. He has four forced fumbles and is already tied for his career high in passes defensed.

"It's not even close of how he's playing right now compared to before," Joseph told the Herald. "He played well Sunday. He was not a guy that played soft in coverage. He was up for the challenge."

Even though the Dolphins (7-5) fell out of the playoff picture last weekend, they end the season with three games against divisional opponents and begin the stretch run against the Cardinals (5-6-1) in Miami. Should they fail to reach the playoffs this season, they can take solace in finally pouring a foundation for their once-ineffective roster. Maxwell can also show Peterson in person who is best.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Chiefs GM Brett Veach: Kansas City 'lucky' to have WR Marquise Brown in 2024

After a 2023 season that featured a constant narrative of inconsistent receiving talent for the Kansas City Chiefs, K.C. signed WR Marquise "Hollywood" Brown this offseason. General manager Brett Veach spoke on the signing Friday, including how he fits into an uncertain WR corps.
news

Tillman Scholars to announce pick No. 226 in honor of Pat Tillman

When the No. 226 selection is made on Day 3 of the 2024 NFL Draft in Detroit, it will be made by two members of the Pat Tillman Foundation -- Army veteran Jeremy Glasstetter and Air Force veteran Deborah Trimble, per the Cardinals franchise. 
news

Jets GM Joe Douglas still 'open' to trading QB Zach Wilson, but acknowledges he 'is an asset'

Joe Douglas remains open to dealing Zach Wilson, who was given permission to seek a trade this offseason, but the Jets general manager does still see the quarterback as an 'asset' if no trade materializes.
news

Bill Tobin, longtime NFL executive, dies at age 83

Longtime NFL general manager and scout, Bill Tobin, has died, the Bengals announced on Friday. He was 83.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, April 19

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

2024 NFL Draft: When and how to watch league's three-day event

The 2024 NFL Draft, which takes place in Detroit from April 25-27, promises to be one of the most exciting in recent memory. Here's a breakdown for when and how to catch all three days, as well as all the supplemental info you might need for this year's event.
news

Joe Schoen: Darius Slayton's absence from voluntary workouts 'doesn't change anything' about Giants' draft plans

Giants general manager Joe Schoen acknowledged WR Darius Slayton's desire to snag a new deal but dismissed the wideout's absence, noting that workouts at this stage are voluntary.
news

Dan Campbell pushed for Lions' black alternate jerseys to return 

Lions team president Rod Wood told reporters Thursday night that head coach Dan Campbell lobbied for the black jerseys to return, fulfilling a deal he they made after winning the NFC North in 2024.
news

Mack Brown on QB Drake Maye's competitive nature: 'He had to fight to get a chicken leg at the table'

North Carolina head coach Mack Brown believes QB Drake Maye has the type of intangibles that will benefit him as he proceeds to the next level in next week's 2024 NFL Draft.
news

Dave Canales on improving Panthers: 'It's about building a great team, and then Bryce (Young) can just do his part'

The Carolina Panthers know they need to improve the situation around Bryce Young, but coach Dave Canales wants to build a team around the quarterback, not for the quarterback. "I think it's not about surrounding Bryce (Young) with great players; it's about building a great team," Canales said. 
news

Chargers GM Joe Hortiz doesn't want 'fair trade' to deal No. 5 pick: 'They have to make it attractive for us'

With the draft now only a week away from kicking off in Detroit, front of mind for Joe Hortiz in his first season as general manager of the Los Angeles Chargers is how to best utilize the team's No. 5 overall pick, and the negotiation power that comes with that high-value selection.
news

New-look Lions: Reigning NFC North champions unveil fresh uniforms, including all-black alternates

The Detroit Lions unveiled their re-designed uniforms for the 2024 season on Thursday evening, including a new black-and-blue color rush look and three helmet shells.