Byron Maxwell believes he's No. 1 corner in the NFL

Every cornerback is the best cornerback.
Because the position has taken on a life of its own over the years, and fans' understanding of man defenses and true cover corners has changed, we find ourselves often having the debate about who is No. 1 quite often. This week, an interesting voice weighed in.
Dolphins corner Byron Maxwell attempted to stake his claim, via the Miami Herald. When told that Arizona Cardinals corner Patrick Peterson is probably the best cover corner in football right now, the cornerback begged to differ.
"Man, listen, if he wants to say that, he can say that," Maxwell said. "I'm pretty sure he believes that. Just like I believe I'm the best.
"Nothing against him, he is a great cornerback. The answer depends on who you ask."
The answer also depends on the week, the opponent, the weather and the venue among other factors. While Maxwell will get killed for saying this, he's not crazy. The former Eagles castaway is having an excellent 2016 and seems to be reborn under defensive coordinator Vance Joseph. Maxwell has had an interception in two of his last four games. He has four forced fumbles and is already tied for his career high in passes defensed.
"It's not even close of how he's playing right now compared to before," Joseph told the Herald. "He played well Sunday. He was not a guy that played soft in coverage. He was up for the challenge."
Even though the Dolphins (7-5) fell out of the playoff picture last weekend, they end the season with three games against divisional opponents and begin the stretch run against the Cardinals (5-6-1) in Miami. Should they fail to reach the playoffs this season, they can take solace in finally pouring a foundation for their once-ineffective roster. Maxwell can also show Peterson in person who is best.