Byron Leftwich clarifies he'll continue to handle offensive game plan: I'm 'no risk it, no biscuit, too'

Despite the Bucs' offense carrying right along, there were rumblings in 2021 that Arians would remove plays Leftwich and quarterback Tom Brady had worked on during the week from the game plan. Hence the aforementioned "red line" reference from Leftwich. Now, Arians is retired and Todd Bowles, formerly the defensive coordinator, is the head coach. Arians was originally announced as the team's senior football consultant, but is listed on the team website as senior advisor to the general manager.

Any notion that Arians would be a hindrance to Leftwich seems a bit wonky to say the least, considering Arians has long stumped for Leftwich to get a head coaching job and went so far as to say he and Brady got too much credit when Leftwich deserved more.

Since Leftwich has taken on the OC reins in Tampa, the Bucs have finished in the top three in points scored each season and no worse than seventh in yards gained.

Winston threw for an NFL-best 5,109 yards and a career-high 33 touchdowns in 2019 under the guise of Leftwich. Then Brady entered the fold and tallied back-to-back seasons of 40 or more touchdowns for the first time in his career. Brady also led the league in passing in 2022 with a career-high 5,316 yards.

The Buccaneers' offense is most certainly not broke, and Leftwich isn't looking to fix it, even with the offseason changes.