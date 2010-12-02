Byron Jones - Dolphins - 2020 Man of the year nominee

Demonstrates Dedication and Commitment to Community Efforts this Year

Byron has been dedicated, committed and passionate about serving his new community since joining the Miami Dolphins in March 2020. The Miami Dolphins Social Impact Committee is a committee of players formed and lead by the players to make a measurable difference in the areas of education, civic engagement, economic empowerment, and community impact. Byron Jones is the leader of the Miami Dolphins Social Impact Committee, committing every Tuesday player day off to conference calls, community events, and casting the vision for the future of the committee. Outside of the player day off, Byron devotes many hours each week to ensure the committee is abreast of all new information and provokes unique thoughts that turn into actions. Major initiatives by the Miami Dolphins Social Impact Committee this season, led by Byron, have included: partnering with the Miami Dolphins Foundation and NFL Foundation to donate $300,000 to Broward, Miami-Dade and Palm Beach County Public Schools to help purchase wireless hotspots and digital technology to help underserved students for distance learning. Regarding civic engagement, Byron has partnered with the Miami Dolphins Foundation and NFL Foundation to donate $100,000 to the FRRC. FRRC is a grassroots, membership organization run by returning citizens (formerly convicted persons) who are dedicated to ending the disenfranchisement and discrimination against people with convictions and creating a more comprehensive and humane reentry system that will enhance successful reentry, reduce recidivism, and increase public safety. Byron has also worked to promote voter registration and voting for the 2020 election. Byron was also featured on NFL Instagram Live to discuss his community involvement and dedication to social justice efforts with NFL's Kimmi Chex.