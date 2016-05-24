Byron Bell dislocates ankle, will miss 2016 season

Offensive lineman Byron Bell dislocated his ankle on Tuesday and is out for the season, according to the team's official website.
The versatile offensive lineman was in the running for a starting spot along Tennessee's O-line. There were talks that Bell would transition to guard in 2016. Bell re-signed with the Titans in March after starting all 16 games in his first season with the team. He previously played for the Carolina Panthers for four years.
Losing Bell affects the Titans offensive line depth, but the silver lining is Tennessee drafted two offensive lineman in the draft -- including tackle Jack Conklin No. 8 overall. Quinton Spain and Jeremiah Poutasi will also be in the running to top the depth chart.