Bye week ideal time for Broncos to ease Tebow into starting role

As I have written previously, Tebow looked lost at times when I saw him in training camp this summer. Against the Chargers, it was clear that there might be some truth to the concept that he is a "gamer." After starting 1 for 5, Tebow connected on a screen pass to Knowshon Moreno for a 28-yard touchdown. His passes looked better in the game than in practice and his ability to hang in the pocket was much better. Now, with a bye on the schedule and two weeks to give him the majority of the practice reps, it might be time to let Tebow do his thing as a starter.