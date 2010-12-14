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Butler's season ends, Seahawks add guard from Browns

Published: Dec 14, 2010 at 06:28 AM

The Seattle Seahawks have placed wide receiver Deon Butler, who sustained a broken leg during the final minutes of Sunday's loss to the San Francisco 49ers, on injured reserve and signed guard Paul Fanaika from the Cleveland Browns practice squad to the active roster, the team announced Tuesday.

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said Monday that Butler underwent surgery Sunday night at Stanford Hospital and a rod was inserted into his lower leg to stabilize the break. Carroll said only one bone in Butler's lower leg broke -- he did not specify which -- but there were two breaks.

Butler will remain in the Bay Area for a few days to begin his recovery.

"It was able to go right back together nicely," Carroll said. "It's a real intricate surgery and all that but they were pleased with the result of it."

Originally drafted by Philadelphia in the seventh-round (213th overall) of the 2009 NFL Draft, Fanaika spent the first 11 weeks on the Eagles' practice squad before being signed to the Washington Redskins' active roster on Nov. 23, 2009. He signed with the Browns on June 15, 2010.

Butler finished the season second on the team with 36 catches for 385 yards and a team-leading four receiving touchdowns.

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