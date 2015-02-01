Butler's late INT lifts Patriots to fourth Super Bowl title

Brady must have had flashbacks on the sideline just before Butler's play. He had just authored a beautiful fourth-quarter drive to take back the lead with under three minutes left, just like he did in 2008 against the New York Giants. The Seahawks drove right down the field on the back of an improbable Jermaine Kearse catch, conjuring memories of David Tyree. And then Seahawks offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell made the play call that will be debated for decades to come.