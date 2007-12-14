Butler out against Washington; Wilson a game-time decision

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- New York Giants safety James Butler will miss his second consecutive game because of a hamstring injury.
Butler and fellow safety Gibril Wilson (strained knee) sat out last Sunday's 16-13 victory at Philadelphia and were replaced by rookies Craig Dahl and Michael Johnson. The Giants face Washington on Sunday night.
Wilson, who also missed New York's game against Chicago two weeks ago, was listed as doubtful for Sunday night. He did some running Friday and said his knee felt better.
"We will wait on Wilson," coach Tom Coughlin said Friday. "He did some running on the side and looked pretty good."
Copyright 2007 by The Associated Press