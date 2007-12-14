Butler out against Washington; Wilson a game-time decision

Published: Dec 14, 2007 at 11:57 AM

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- New York Giants safety James Butler will miss his second consecutive game because of a hamstring injury.

Butler and fellow safety Gibril Wilson (strained knee) sat out last Sunday's 16-13 victory at Philadelphia and were replaced by rookies Craig Dahl and Michael Johnson. The Giants face Washington on Sunday night.

Wilson, who also missed New York's game against Chicago two weeks ago, was listed as doubtful for Sunday night. He did some running Friday and said his knee felt better.

"We will wait on Wilson," coach Tom Coughlin said Friday. "He did some running on the side and looked pretty good."

Copyright 2007 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Ranking the top five rookie classes of the 2023 NFL season: Lions edge out Texans for the No. 1 spot

Bucky Brooks ranks the top five rookie classes of the 2023 NFL season. Houston's C.J. Stroud-led group unsurprisingly makes the cut, but the Texans do NOT claim the No. 1 spot.
news

Dolphins RB Raheem Mostert, WR Jaylen Waddle questionable to play vs. Bills

Dolphins RB Raheem Mostert (knee/ankle) and WR Jaylen Waddle (ankle) are questionable for the Dolphins' Week 18 showdown with the Buffalo Bills.
news

Next Woman Up: Maria Gigante, VP of United Kingdom Operations for the Jacksonville Jaguars

In this installment of the Next Woman Up series, Jaguars vice president of United Kingdom operations Maria Gigante discusses growing American football globally, Jacksonville's successful two-week stint in London and more.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Jan. 5

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.