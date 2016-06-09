Bust-a-Move: Are we over the (Jeremy) Hill?

Speaking of changes, it will be interesting to see how the offense might differ now that Ken Zampese is the new offensive coordinator. There is some concern that Zampese will lean more toward throwing the football since much of his career has been spent as a quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator. If you look at the Bengals' website, five of the first six paragraphs in Zampese's bio are about Andy Dalton. That would seem to suggest more of a desire to throw the ball -- which in turn would signal more work for Gio Bernard. But we can remain hopeful, right?