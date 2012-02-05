Business sees boost after donating 120 doughnuts to Giants

Published: Feb 05, 2012 at 06:28 AM

CANFIELD, Ohio -- A northeast Ohio farm market said its business doubled this week after word spread that some of the New York Giants would be chowing down on its blueberry doughnuts ahead of their Super Bowl appearance.

White House Fruit Farm owner Debbie Pifer said the mother-in-law of Giants center Jim Cordle had ordered the treats, but the shop decided to donate 10 dozen. The blueberry doughnuts are a favorite of visitors to the small farm in Canfield.

Pifer said it was lucky that the blue icing coordinated with the team's colors.

The doughnuts were picked up Friday for the trip to Indianapolis. Pifer said she received photos of team members enjoying the doughnuts Saturday.

She said the experience has turned her family into avid Giants fans.

