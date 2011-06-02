Bush switches places with man by same name for reality show

Published: Jun 02, 2011 at 08:20 AM

DANVILLE, Ill. -- Reggie Bush of Danville is out of town, but someone is taking his place: Reggie Bush.

The New Orleans Saints star is spending the week in eastern Illinois, switching places while his namesake is living the offseason life of an NFL running back for a planned CBS reality-TV show, "Same Name."

Danville residents say Bush the running back has filmed scenes at the Fair Oaks Housing Complex and the Moon Glo restaurant. No word on if he tried the restaurant's signature Moon burger or its fried pickles.

Bush hasn't said much about the show or his stop in the city of 32,000 just west of the Indiana line, but the San Diego native did briefly mention it on Twitter.

"In Danville, Illinois shooting a new TV show for CBS," he wrote late Wednesday night. "Filming and staying with a cool family out here that shares my last name!"

Bush sightings have been hit or miss. The News-Gazette newspaper in nearby Champaign reported that several dozen people, mostly teenagers, waited one day at a local skating rink for a possible Bush stop that never happened. An Internet user posted a blurry photo of a man at a local convenience store claiming it was Bush.

Schlarman High School student Nick Catlin told The News-Gazette that the NFL star lifted weights with the school's football team. He also said the local Bush is a construction worker.

CBS said the show is expected to air Sundays this summer, opening with singer David Hasselhoff swapping places with a Lake Jackson, Texas, man who splits his time between landscaping and electrical work.

Copyright 2011 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott issues apology for supporting fans throwing trash at officials: 'I deeply regret the comments I made'

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott on Tuesday released a statement apologizing for his comments Sunday in which he commended fans for throwing debris at officials following an NFC Wild Card Round loss to the San Francisco 49ers.
news

Jaguars DE Lerentee McCray arrested, charged with eluding police in chase

Jaguars defensive end Lerentee McCray made an obscene hand gesture at a police officer, fled a would-be traffic stop and then reached speeds of 100 mph and crossed three lanes of traffic during an ensuing chase, authorities said Tuesday.
news

Seahawks fire defensive coordinator Ken Norton after four seasons

The Seahawks announced Tuesday they had parted ways with defensive coordinator Ken Norton, as well as defensive passing game coordinator Andre Curtis.
news

Move The Sticks Podcast: Rick Spielman on playoffs, elite QBs & roster building

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move The Sticks. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW