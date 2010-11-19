Bush, Saints optimistic that RB could play vs. Seahawks

The much-awaited return of New Orleans Saints running back Reggie Bush might come sooner than many expected.
Bush is questionable for Sunday's game against the Seattle Seahawks, but he has made progress in practice this week, Saints coach Sean Payton told reporters Friday.
The Saints are optimistic that Bush could play in what would be his first appearance since he broke a bone in his lower right leg during the Saints' Week 2 victory over the San Francisco 49ers.
Bush sounded confident this could be the week he goes back on the field.
:I feel like I can play," Bush told WWL-TV. "That's kind of where we're at. We'll test it out on Sunday and see how it goes and see what the coaches think."
Saints safety Darren Sharper (hamstring), running back Pierre Thomas (ankle) and tight end Jeremy Shockey (ribs) have been ruled out of the game against the Seahawks. None of the three practiced Friday.
Like Bush, safety Malcolm Jenkins (stinger) was limited in practice Friday and is questionable for the Saints.