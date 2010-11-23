Bush's return gives Saints much-needed threat, decoy

For all he can do, Bush is not a full-time starter who gets 20-25 touches a game. On a good day, he receives the ball 10-12 times like he did in the playoff game against the Cardinals (12 touches for 217 all-purpose yards and two touchdowns). Usually he touches the ball just six to seven times a game, but that number is deceiving for what he does to opposing defenses. Ask any defensive coach who has to play against him and they will tell you they respect him as a decoy and they lose sleep thinking about the matchup problems he causes in all of his different alignments.