Bush's blood-alcohol level tested .03 over legal limit, police say

Oakland Raiders running back Michael Bush allegedly had a blood-alcohol content of 0.11 percent -- .03 over the legal limit -- when he was pulled over last weekend in Jefferson, Ind., The Louisville Courier-Journal reported Thursday, citing a police report.
Louisville television station WLKY first reported Bush's arrest on the operating-while-intoxicated charge.
Indiana state trooper James Ferguson said in an affidavit filed in Jeffersonville City Court that radar showed Bush's car was traveling 45 mph in a 35-mph zone when he was stopped early Saturday. Bush, a former University of Louisville star, tested 0.11 on two blood-alcohol tests after the stop, according to the affidavit. In Indiana, a driver is considered drunk at 0.08 percent.
Bush's lawyer, Larry Wilder, said his client "is prepared to deal with the consequences of his decision and accept the full responsibility." Bush is scheduled for a March 7 court hearing.
Bush, who is scheduled to be a free agent this offseason, recently completed his fourth season with the Raiders, setting career highs in rushing yards (655), receiving yards (194) and touchdowns (eight).
