Bush's big-play ability on returns could give Saints a boost

The 20-year veteran quietly replaced an injured Adam Vinatieri and has provided the Colts with steady production at the position. Stover connected on nine of 11 field goal attempts during the regular season, but raised the level of his game during the postseason. He has nailed all five of his attempts during the Colts' two playoff games, and his ability to routinely knock down attempts from a wide range ensures points for the team whenever it penetrates the opponent's 30-yard line. Given the likelihood of a high-scoring battle in Super Bowl XLIV, Stover's ability to generate points for Peyton Manning and Co. could be the deciding factor.