Bush likely back Thursday, says Payton, who likes Saints' depth

Notes: The Saints placed reserve LB Stanley Arnoux on injured reserve with a ruptured Achilles' tendon and elevated rookie QB Sean Canfield from the practice squad. ... Thomas and Betts (sprained neck, concussion) both missed practice Tuesday. Thomas, the Saints' leading rusher last season, has missed six games since spraining his left ankle. He tried to return to practice two weeks later, but he aggravated the injury to the point he had to wear a protective boot and use crutches. He said last week that he was close to returning. ... Several other Saints -- Sharper, Jenkins, CB Usama Young, DT Sedrick Ellis and C Jonathan Goodwin -- were limited at practice Tuesday. ... The Saints signed rookie Justin Drescher as their third long snapper this season. Drescher replaces Jake Ingram, who was waived after playing only one game. Ingram was signed last week when the Saints placed Jason Kyle on IR with a shoulder injury. ... The addition of Drescher means that the long snapper, holder and kicker on Saints field-goal attempts all went to the same Dallas-area high school. Like Drescher, Saints kicker Garrett Hartley and backup quarterback Chase Daniel attended Southlake Carroll.