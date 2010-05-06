Bush, Gaffney headline deep fantasy sleepers in 2010

Fantasy football, much like the NFL, can be widely unpredictable. Sometimes the players you least expect to make an impact come out of nowhere to lead you to a fantasy title. That was true last season, as lesser-known players like Jerome Harrison, Miles Austin and Jermichael Finley all put up attractive numbers despite beind unheralded. Here's our look at 10 deep fantasy sleepers who could make a greater impact in 2010.
Chad Henne, QB, Dolphins: Henne finished last season with unimpressive numbers, but he did show flashes of potential at times and should take another step in his developement as an NFL quarterback in 2010. A big part of his evolution will include Brandon Marshall, who's considered one of the league's top wideouts and makes Henne that far more attractive in fantasy circles. Look for Henne to be a much more reliable option for owners.
Matt Moore, QB, Panthers: Moore proved to be a legitimate NFL starter last season, throwing for a combined 829 yards with eight touchdowns and no interceptions over the final four weeks. Now atop the depth chart after the offseason release of Jake Delhomme, Moore will have a chance to make an even greater impact for fantasy owners. With a very favorable schedule and a great backfield behind him, he'll be worth a late-round look.
Michael Bush, RB, Raiders:Darren McFadden is the obvious favorite to open the season as the No. 1 back for coach Tom Cable, but he's certainly no lock to retain a prominent role. Enter Bush, who has actually looked better than McFadden at the NFL level and will no doubt push him for carries. While it's hard to trust any player wearing Silver & Black, Bush does have some potential and a favorable schedule heading into the 2010 campaign.
Justin Forsett, RB, Seahawks: Forsett showed flashes of potential last season, and now it looks like he'll have a chance at a prominent role in 2010. The release of LenDale White opens the door for the versatile runner to start for coach Pete Carroll and possibly lead the Seahawks in carries. While he will share some of the work with Leon Washington and Julius Jones, Forestt clearly has the most upside from a fantasy perspective.
Kareem Huggins, RB, Buccaneers: The Buccaneers released Derrick Ward during the preseason, so Huggins is now second on the depth chart behind Cadillac Williams. Based on the veteran's proneness to injuries, Huggins could end up seeing some work in the team's backfield for coach Raheem Morris. The rookie is well worth a look in the late rounds and has handcuff value in deeper leagues for owners who draft Williams in the middle rounds.
Early Doucet, WR, Cardinals: Steve Breaston is the favorite to take over the starting job vacated by Anquan Boldin, but fantasy owners should still keep an eye on Doucet. He was a popular option in the Cardinals pass attack late last season and has the tools to be a playmaker for coach Ken Whisenhunt. If Doucet secures the third spot on the depth chart - or somehow overtakes Breaston - he could be a pleasant surprise for fantasy owners.
Jabar Gaffney, WR, Broncos: The Broncos will be without Brandon Marshall, who was traded to the Dolphins in the offseason. Enter Gaffney, who could open the 2010 campaign as the team's No. 1 wideout. He knows the offense of coach Josh McDaniels well. Gaffney has also developed a nice rapport with Kyle Orton. Demaryius Thomas and Eddie Royal might get more fantasy attention, but Gaffney could be a real dark horse.
Jacoby Jones, WR, Texans: Jones showed flashes of potential last season, posting career bests in receptions, yardage and touchdowns as a wide receiver. He has blazing speed and can make plays in the vertical pass attack, so Jones will be someone to watch during training camp. If he can unseat Kevin Walter on the depth chart, he'll be even more attractive in drafts. As it stands, Jones is worth a late-round pick in most formats.
Laurent Robinson, WR, Rams: Robinson is a talented wideout, but he's never been able to reach his potential due to injuries. However, he will enter the 2010 campaign at 100 percent and is the top option in the pass attack now that Donnie Avery has been lost for the season. In fact, Robinson could become Sam Bradford's favorite target during the season. He's well worth a late-round flier in drafts as a No. 5 fantasy wideout.
Zach Miller, TE, Raiders: Miller has been a yardage machine over the last two seasons, but his lack of touchdown production in that time has had a negative effect on his fantasy appeal. The addition of Jason Campbell should help increase his end-zone visits, however, so Miller could be on the verge of his best fantasy season at the NFL level. As one of the top targets in the pass attack, the Arizona State product has major potential.
Michael Fabiano is an award-winning fantasy football analyst on NFL.com. Have a burning question for Michael on anything fantasy football related? Leave it in our comments section or send it to AskFabiano@nfl.com!