Bush explodes as Saints roll past 49ers

Notes: San Francisco offensive lineman Adam Snyder had to be helped off the field with an apparent injury to his right leg in the first quarter. He was taken to the locker room on a cart and did not return. ... Saints owner Tom Benson drew a big applause when he spoke to fans from the sideline during the two-minute warning, thanked them for selling out the Louisiana Superdome for the season, and announced a freeze on season-ticket prices for next year.