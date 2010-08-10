Bush emerging as the Raiders back to target in fantasy drafts

While it's not considered a major issue, McFadden has already been held out recent practices due to a tight hamstring. The Tribune also reports that he is not expected to play in the Raiders' preseason opener against the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday night. When you're competing against a player with upside like Bush, well, that's not going to help your chances of securing a starting role. It's also not going to help earn the trust of Cable, who has had to deal with McFadden's proneness to injuries in the past.