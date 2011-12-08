Bush dead at 42; played 10 NFL seasons with Chargers, Chiefs

Former San Diego Chargers linebacker Lew Bush, who spent seven seasons with the franchise and was part of its lone Super Bowl team in 1994, has died, the team announced Thursday.
The Chargers said in a statement that Bush, who also played three seasons for the Kansas City Chiefs, died of an apparent heart attack at age 42.
It wasn't immediately clear where Bush died. Public records show he lived in San Diego, and he had been a pregame commentator for the Chargers' radio broadcast team.
Bush is the seventh player from the Chargers' Super Bowl team who has died, according to The San Diego Union-Tribune. The others are: linebacker David Griggs (1995; car crash), running back Rodney Culver (1996; plane crash), linebacker Doug Miller (1998; struck by lightning), Curtis Whitley (2008; drug overdose), defensive lineman Chris Mims (2008; enlarged heart) and defensive lineman Shawn Lee (Feb. 26; cardiac arrest).
The Associated Press contributed to this report.