Bush dead at 42; played 10 NFL seasons with Chargers, Chiefs

Published: Dec 08, 2011 at 12:03 PM

Former San Diego Chargers linebacker Lew Bush, who spent seven seasons with the franchise and was part of its lone Super Bowl team in 1994, has died, the team announced Thursday.

The Chargers said in a statement that Bush, who also played three seasons for the Kansas City Chiefs, died of an apparent heart attack at age 42.

It wasn't immediately clear where Bush died. Public records show he lived in San Diego, and he had been a pregame commentator for the Chargers' radio broadcast team.

Bush was the Chargers' fourth-round pick out of Washington State in the 1993 draft.

Bush is the seventh player from the Chargers' Super Bowl team who has died, according to The San Diego Union-Tribune. The others are: linebacker David Griggs (1995; car crash), running back Rodney Culver (1996; plane crash), linebacker Doug Miller (1998; struck by lightning), Curtis Whitley (2008; drug overdose), defensive lineman Chris Mims (2008; enlarged heart) and defensive lineman Shawn Lee (Feb. 26; cardiac arrest).

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

