Bush apologized for actions that led to sanctions, USC AD says

Published: Aug 13, 2010 at 02:27 AM

Reggie Bush told USC athletic director Pat Haden last week he was so sorry for his actions that landed the Trojans on NCAA probation that he would give back his Heisman Trophy if he could, USA Today reported Friday.

Haden told the newspaper that Bush, who won the Heisman in 2005 and now plays for the New Orleans Saints, said he wished he could make amends to the school, which received sanctions that banned it from bowl games for two seasons and reduced its scholarships by 30. An investigation revealed that Bush received cash and benefits from a sports marketer while at USC.

"He's really contrite," Haden said. "He knows he made a series of mistakes. It wasn't just one mistake. It was a series of mistakes.

"He told me, 'If I could turn the clock back, I would. If I could give the Heisman Trophy back, I would.' "

The sanctions also included the Trojans forfeiting 14 victories in which Bush played from December 2004 through the 2005 season, and the school still might lose its 2004 BCS national title.

