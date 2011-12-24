Bush active, will be Raiders' lone running back vs. Chiefs

Published: Dec 24, 2011 at 03:23 AM

Oakland Raiders running back Michael Bush has been cleared to play Saturday against the Kansas City Chiefs despite a nagging shoulder injury.

The Raiders' regular starting running back, Darren McFadden, has been out with a mid-foot sprain since Oct. 23 and will miss his eighth consecutive game.

Running back Taiwan Jones (hamstring), safety Michael Huff (hamstring), defensive tackle John Henderson (knee) and wide receiver Jacoby Ford (foot) also are out with injuries.

Wide receivers Louis Murphy (groin) and Denarius Moore (foot) are active for Oakland.

The Chiefs are missing safety Jon McGraw for the second consecutive game because of a high ankle sprain. Reshard Langford and Donald Washington are listed in his place.

Casey Wiegmann is active despite a minor calf injury. The Chiefs' center has started 173 consecutive games and taken 11,036 consecutive snaps dating to 2001.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

