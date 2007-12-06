Bush acknowledges mistakes, vows to learn from them

Bush went on to accept part of the blame for the turnover on the failed reverse, in which his toss to Devery Henderson appeared late and behind the receiver as they ran past each other. Henderson was unable to haul in the toss, giving the Bucs the ball on the Saints 37 with 3:30 to go. Payton blamed himself for a risky play call while the Saints sought to protect a 23-20 lead, but Bush said he "definitely had a huge part in why that play wasn't successful."