Bus driver who drove Titans to Vikings game also drove MLB's Astros to playoff series vs. Twins

The effects of the positive COVID-19 tests that led to the postponing of the Tennessee Titans-Pittsburgh Steelers game has crossed professional sports.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Thursday that a bus driver who drove the Tennessee Titans to their game last weekend in Minnesota also drove MLB's Houston Astros on their trip for a playoff series this week against the Twins, per sources informed of the situation.

After news of multiple Titans players and personnel testing positive for COVID-19 surfaced, the Astros removed the driver, Pelissero added.

"We are aware of the situation and are comfortable that all of our health and safety protocols have been followed." Major League Baseball said in a statement.

Currently, five Titans players and six staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 since Sunday's game in Minnesota. Initially, three players and five personnel tested positive. Additional tests over the past two days have resulted in three additional positives.

The league postponed Sunday's game between the Titans and Pittsburgh Steelers to a later date still to be determined.