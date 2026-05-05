Joe Burrow excited by Bengals' moves to 'solidify' defense: 'We're in our primes playing great football'

Cincinnati's annual disappointments have revolved around the defensive shortcomings in the last three years, a reality frustrating enough to prompt Burrow to wonder aloud about his future. That seemed to inspire action in Cincinnati's front office, from which de facto general manager Duke Tobin acquired Lawrence via trade with the New York Giants, a deal that required Tobin to send the Bengals' No. 10 overall pick to the Big Apple in exchange for a proven commodity.

Tobin's most notable move came at the end of an active period that saw him poach Mafe from the Super Bowl LX champion Seattle Seahawks and welcome Allen's beef to a defensive interior that desperately needed it. Cook followed his heart back home, making the jump from perennial Super Bowl contender Kansas City to his hometown of Cincinnati with the goal of helping the Bengals fulfill their potential. And in the draft, Tobin eschewed his traditional preference for measurables and selected explosive (but short-armed) edge rusher Cashius Howell, giving the Bengals a situational rusher to mix in with the likes of Myles Murphy, Shemar Stewart and Mafe.

The offense? Largely untouched, save for a few depth additions largely found in the draft. But as the numbers prove, offense was never the problem in Cincinnati, not when Burrow was healthy and leading the unit toward explosive performances.

Now, it seems the other side of the ball might be ready to finally catch up. At minimum, the same excuses won't play for the Bengals in 2026, provided they can stay healthy.

Burrow knows they're nearing their target window and cannot let the opportunity pass.