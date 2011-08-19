Burress will start for Jets, but Greene ruled out vs. Bengals

The wide receiver will make his playing debut for his new team Sunday in the Jets' preseason game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Burress missed the preseason opener with a sprained left ankle that hobbled him in training camp, but he's healthy now and will start for New York.
It will be Burress' first game since Nov. 23, 2008, when he faced the Arizona Cardinals while with the New York Giants. He was signed by the Jets last month after serving a 20-month prison sentence on a gun charge for accidentally shooting himself in a leg in a Manhattan nightclub.
"We'll leave him in there and let him play a bunch," Ryan said. "He looks fine."
Burress was forced to sit out team drills for several days because of the injured ankle, but he has been running with the first-team offense during the past few practices. He had only one catch in team drills entering Friday, and will be looking to quickly develop a rapport with quarterback Mark Sanchez.
Ryan said the starters will play into the second quarter against the Bengals, but that won't include running back Shonn Greene.
Greene will not play as he recovers from what the team has called a "low-grade skin infection" on his right foot. He didn't practice Thursday and isn't expected to again until next week. The team said Greene is responding well to antibiotics and expected back next week.
"Nobody seems too concerned," Ryan said.
Greene had a callus shaved from his foot and received a local anesthetic to relieve the pain from that procedure. The running back then pointed out an irritation on his right foot, which was later diagnosed as a "standard, routine skin infection."
Team doctors suggested that Greene keep off his feet since swelling could occur if he stands for too long. The team doesn't seem concerned that the infection will spread among the players because of the cleaning procedures in place at the Jets' facility.
"You can eat off these floors," Ryan said. "We try everything we can to make sure that never happens. We've never had an issue like that and hopefully we never will."
Wide receiver Derrick Mason (knee) and backup quarterback Mark Brunell (calf) both were injured during practice Friday afternoon and were questionable for the game against Cincinnati.
Mason, who has been impressive in camp since signing with New York, walked off the field early in practice with a trainer. He later returned to the sideline but didn't practice again.
Brunell, who missed the preseason opener with an injured pinkie on his throwing hand, appeared to have the more serious injury. He gingerly walked off the field after hurting his calf on a rollout play. If he misses significant time, the Jets might have to look into signing an experienced backup since seventh-round draft pick Greg McElroy and undrafted free agent Drew Willy are the only other quarterbacks on the roster.
LaDainian Tomlinson, Joe McKnight, Bilal Powell and Chris Jennings will handle the carries in Greene's absence.
McKnight suffered a concussion in the Jets' preseason opener against the Houston Texans, but Ryan said he'll be able to play Sunday.
Right guard Brandon Moore (hip), linebacker Bart Scott (left leg), nose tackle Sione Pouha (left knee), defensive lineman Marcus Dixon (knee) and offensive lineman Trevor Canfield (knee) will not see action against the Bengals.
Vladimir Ducasse, who had a rough performance in the opener, will start in Moore's place. Josh Mauga, whom Ryan called the team's No. 3 linebacker "without question," will start for Scott. Martin Tevaseu and third-round pick Kenrick Ellis will fill in for Pouha.
