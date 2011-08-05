Burress sits out padded practice day after tweaking ankle

New York Jets coach Rex Ryan told reporters Friday that newly signed wideout Plaxico Burress still has some swelling in his left ankle.

Burress took part in a team walkthrough Friday morning, but NFL.com senior writer Steve Wyche reported that the veteran didn't join the rest of the team in the padded portion of practice. Burress was seen in a jersey, shorts and helmet catching passes from a JUGS machine to the side.

"They don't want to do anything to exacerbate the injury," Wyche told NFL Network earlier Friday from Jets camp.

Burress tweaked his left ankle running routes with Santonio Holmes on Wednesday without anyone throwing to him or defending him.

He was expected to take the field for the first time Thursday once the collective bargaining agreement was ratified, which would allow newly signed players to practice. Burress, who served 20 months in prison on a gun charge, was signed Sunday and has been watching training camp practices from the sideline since Monday.

Burress' injury comes at a time when depth at receiver is an issue for the Jets. The team officially parted ways with veteran wideout Jerricho Cotchery on Thursday, and free agent Derrick Mason left team facilities Friday without signing a contract.

The Jets are believed to be one of several teams interested in the services of Mason, the former Baltimore RavensPro Bowler, according to a source.

Ryan restated his claim Friday that the Jets' decision to release Cotchery wasn't directly tied to their pursuit of Mason.

"It wasn't like we were signing Derrick and letting Jerricho go," Ryan told the New York Daily News. "That was not it. I'd obviously like to get Derrick right now. But he's got other teams ... I'm sure he'd have to leave money on the table to come here."

The Jets signed Burress to a one-year deal worth $3.017 million fully guaranteed, without even seeing him practice.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

