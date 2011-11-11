Burress returns to practice after sitting out with back issue

As promised, New York Jets wide receiver Plaxico Burress returned to the practice field on Friday for the first time this week, according to the team.
Officially, Burress and running back Joe McKnight (toe) are listed as probable to play Sunday when the Jets host the New England Patriots. Burress, dealing with a stiff lower back that caused him to miss two days of practice, had also said Thursday he expected to play.
While Burress and McNight look like locks to play, the same can't be said for safety Brodney Poole. The team listed Pool (knee) and tight end Shawn Nelson (illness) as questionable.
The Patriots ruled out linebacker Brandon Spikes (knee), while safety Patrick Chung (foot) was among 10 players listed as questionable.