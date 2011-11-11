Burress returns to practice after sitting out with back issue

Published: Nov 11, 2011 at 03:54 AM

As promised, New York Jets wide receiver Plaxico Burress returned to the practice field on Friday for the first time this week, according to the team.

Officially, Burress and running back Joe McKnight (toe) are listed as probable to play Sunday when the Jets host the New England Patriots. Burress, dealing with a stiff lower back that caused him to miss two days of practice, had also said Thursday he expected to play.

Jets coach Rex Ryan was equally optimistic Thursday, telling reporters, "I just feel confident he'll be ready to roll."

While Burress and McNight look like locks to play, the same can't be said for safety Brodney Poole. The team listed Pool (knee) and tight end Shawn Nelson (illness) as questionable.

The Patriots ruled out linebacker Brandon Spikes (knee), while safety Patrick Chung (foot) was among 10 players listed as questionable.

For a complete look at all injuries around the league, go to NFL.com's injury page.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Bills GM Brandon Beane would like overtime rule change 'brought back to the table'

The Bills' painful overtime loss to the Chiefs on Sunday night has spurred the latest round of calls for the NFL to adjust its OT rules. Count Bills GM Brandon Beane among those who would like to see each team get a chance in OT.
news

Andy Reid on 'special' chemistry between Mahomes, Kelce and Hill: 'All three of them trust each other'

The Chiefs' ludicrous 13-second drive to send Sunday's AFC Divisional Round battle with the Bills to overtime doesn't happen without the mind-meld between ﻿Patrick Mahomes﻿, ﻿Travis Kelce﻿ and ﻿Tyreek Hill﻿.
news

Broncos finalizing deal to make Nathaniel Hackett new head coach

The Denver Broncos are finalizing a deal with Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett to make him their new head coach, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.
news

2022 NFL Draft: Five takeaways from NFLPA Collegiate Bowl practice

Practices for Saturday's NFLPA Collegiate Bowl are in full swing, giving prospects a chance to make an impression on NFL coaches and scouts ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft. Here are five takeaways from Wednesday's practice at the Rose Bowl.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW