Burress' request for work release declined by New York state

NEW YORK -- Former GiantsSuper Bowl star Plaxico Burress has lost a bid for work release from his two-year prison sentence in a gun case.
The New York state Department of Correctional Services said Tuesday it had turned down the wide receiver's request. It was his second since he started serving his sentence last September. He can appeal the decision but otherwise can't re-apply for a work furlough until next June.
His lawyer hasn't returned a telephone call seeking comment.
The Department of Correctional Services said Burress' request was denied because of his crime.
Burress pleaded guilty last year to attempted criminal possession of a weapon for having a loaded handgun in a nightclub. The gun went off and shot him in the leg.
