Burress leaves game with hamstring injury; Jacobs sits

Published: Nov 23, 2008 at 01:53 PM

GLENDALE, Ariz. -- New York Giants wide receiver Plaxico Burress left Sunday's win over Arizona in the first quarter after aggravating a right hamstring injury.

Burress' participation had been a game-time decision after he was limited in practice Friday. The Giants already were without starting running back Brandon Jacobs, who was a late scratch with a knee injury.

Jacobs was listed as probable on the injury report, but was replaced in the lineup by Derrick Ward.

"I practiced on Thursday and Friday and really felt I would play today," Jacobs said in a statement released by the team. "When I came to the stadium today, I talked to Ronnie Barnes and the coaches, and I told them that I was not confident that I would be able to play at the level I expect and they expect."

Information from the Associated Press was included in this report

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

