Burress leaves game with hamstring injury; Jacobs sits

GLENDALE, Ariz. -- New York Giants wide receiver Plaxico Burress left Sunday's win over Arizona in the first quarter after aggravating a right hamstring injury.
Burress' participation had been a game-time decision after he was limited in practice Friday. The Giants already were without starting running back Brandon Jacobs, who was a late scratch with a knee injury.
Jacobs was listed as probable on the injury report, but was replaced in the lineup by Derrick Ward.
"I practiced on Thursday and Friday and really felt I would play today," Jacobs said in a statement released by the team. "When I came to the stadium today, I talked to Ronnie Barnes and the coaches, and I told them that I was not confident that I would be able to play at the level I expect and they expect."
Information from the Associated Press was included in this report