Burress does not expect sprained ankle to sideline him Sunday

Published: Sep 28, 2007 at 12:44 PM

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- New York Giants wide receiver Plaxico Burress got some good news about his badly sprained right ankle.

The second opinion on the ankle showed it was nothing more than a bad sprain, and that Burress can continue his current course of treatment.

Burress will continue practicing on a limited basis about one day a week and intends to play Sunday night against the Philadelphia Eagles at Giants Stadium.

"When I feel good enough to go and practice, I'll practice," Burress said after watching Thursday's workout. "If I am sore, I'll have limited practice. I'll just gauge my soreness and manage it that way."

Burress was examined on Wednesday by Dr. Robert Anderson in Charlotte, N.C. His diagnosis of a serious sprain matched the diagnosis of Dr. Russ Warren, the Giants orthopedic surgeon.

Burress sprained the ankle in early August during training camp and reinjured it against the Green Bay Packers on Sept. 16.

Ronnie Barnes, Giants vice president of medical services, said Burress will continue to receive electric stimulation on the ankle. The team also will explore other options, including changing his shoes or adding orthotics and braces.

"My goal is to get to the point where it is bearable on Sunday," said Burress, whose five touchdown catches leads the NFL along with Randy Moss of New England.

Burress has been a crucial part of the Giants' offense against the Eagles the past two years.

In the three games last season, he had 17 catches for 323 yards -- a 19-yard average -- and three touchdowns, including a winner in overtime in the second week of the season and two touchdowns in the wild-card playoff game. Since joining the Giants in 2005, the 6-foot-5 speedster has 25 catches for 473 yards and four TDs in the five games against Philadelphia.

