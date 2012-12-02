Burnett's two INTs key Packers' win over Vikings

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- James Starks had Green Bay's first rushing touchdown in almost two months, Morgan Burnett picked off Christian Ponder twice and the Packers overcame a monster day by Adrian Peterson for a 23-14 victory over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.
Peterson finished with 210 yards, the most he has had since blowing out his ACL and MCL last December. But the Vikings (6-6) clearly felt the absence of Percy Harvin, who missed his third consecutive game with a sprained ankle.
Ponder didn't help matters with his interceptions, one in the end zone and the other around the Green Bay 10. The Packers (8-4) turned both miscues into field goals, giving them their 10th consecutive victory against an NFC North opponent.
Copyright 2012 by The Associated Press
To re-live the Packers surviving Adrian Peterson's monster game in high definition online, get NFL Game Rewind