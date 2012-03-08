Burfict, Brockers headline combine duds who need big pro days

Vontaze Burfict,LB, Arizona State

Pro day: March 16

No player has plummeted faster down draft boards than Burfict, following his dismal showing at the combine. The former Arizona State star reportedly was a disaster in interviews with team personnel and his unimpressive performance also carried onto the field. Burfict looked sluggish and out of shape during the workout, and his poor 40-yard dash (5.09) raised concerns about his playing speed. In addition, his boorish behavior throughout the event has fueled speculation about his inability to fit into a pro locker room. With so many concerns surrounding his character and athleticism, Burfict has plenty of work to do to salvage his stock and reputation as an early-round hopeful. Burfict must arrive at his pro day in far better shape and display improved quickness in drills. While it is unlikely he will emerge as a workout warrior based on his film evaluation, he can impress scouts if he looks like he has put the time into preparing for the workout. Burfict must also show more accountability for his actions at Arizona State by being upfront and honest about his role in the team's failures. That still might not be enough to keep him alive on many draft boards, but it could endear him to a team willing to take a risk on a talented, but troubled prospect.