Bundchen asks family, friends to pray for Brady in Super Bowl

INDIANAPOLIS -- Tom Brady is here and ready to play in Sunday's Super Bowl. His glamourous wife is out of sight -- so far -- unless you count the front page of the New York Post.
Supermodel Gisele Bundchen landed the one cover she probably wasn't after, gracing the tabloid with her "Tommy" after the newspaper obtained an email she reportedly sent to friends and family, asking them to channel their "positive energy" to husband Tom Brady and the New England Patriots in the NFL championship game against the New York Giants.
"This sunday will be a really important day in my husband's life. He and his team worked so hard to get to this point and now they need us more than ever to send them positive energy so they can fulfill their dream of winning this super bowl. ..." Bundchen wrote, according to the Post, which didn't say how it received the message. "I kindly ask all of you to join me on this positive chain and pray for him, so he can feel confident, healthy and strong. Envision him happy and fulfilled experiencing with his team a victory this sunday."
Bundchen was said to have confirmed it all with an email to the paper, saying: "I am surprised that you received this email; it was a private note only sent to close friends and family."
Not exactly bulletin-board material, but darned close for a week that has been exceedingly dull by Super Bowl standards: no name-calling, fights or even a whiff of controversy.
A copy of the Post made the rounds at the Giants' media availability Thursday morning. Brady was asked about it, too, but no fireworks there: "I don't know anything about that, so I don't know what it is."
Asked at Tuesday's Media Day if his wife had given him any advice before the Super Bowl, he said: "Throw the ball quickly. She doesn't like it when I get hit very often. My guys up front do a great job of protecting me."
His wife, too.
"I feel Tommy really needs our prayer, our support and love at this time," her email said, according to the Post.
