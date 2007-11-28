Bulger held out of practice, availability in doubt against Falcons

ST. LOUIS -- Rams starting quarterback Marc Bulger was held out of practice on Wednesday, three days after sustaining a concussion, and his availability remained in doubt for this week's game.
Bulger, who was hospitalized for a few hours on Sunday, was scheduled for an exam and baseline test later in the day and did not speak to reporters. Bulger said on Monday he felt much better and expected to play against the Atlanta Falcons, but backup Gus Frerotte's assessment was not so positive.
"He just seems kind of like he was after the game," Frerotte said. "You can talk to him and he understands what's going on. But he's just a little groggy."
"We'd err on the side of caution with a concussion, for sure," Linehan said. "I talked to him and I just said let's not discuss it until we get through all the tests you need to take first, and then we'll talk about the possibility of playing this game."
The Rams (2-9) took steps in case Bulger is not cleared, elevating quarterback Brock Berlin from the practice squad as the backup behind Frerotte. St. Louis has gone with two quarterbacks on the active roster all season.
Frerotte fumbled the snap on fourth-and-goal from the 1-yard line in the final minute of last week's 24-19 loss to the Seahawks, costing the Rams a chance at the victory. The 14-year veteran was still kicking himself on Wednesday for the miscue and for missing a wide-open Isaac Bruce earlier in the final series.
"Everybody says the game isn't won or lost on the last play, but when those things happen to you, it's a difficult thing to forget about," Frerotte said. "You feel like you just let everybody down."
To avoid that happening again, Frerotte knows he has to try to forget about it. Especially since he may be starting on Sunday.
"I don't know what's going to happen with Marc, but I've got to focus to get ready to play," Frerotte said. "It's a lesson I can learn from personally and something I can teach my kids.
"Bad things happen and you can't change your past and you've got to move on and just work harder so those things don't happen anymore."
Defensive end James Hall (ankle), wide receiver-kick returner Dante Hall (ankle) and offensive lineman Andy McCollum (knee) also were held out of practice. Linebacker Pisa Tinoisamoa's was placed on injured reserve with a knee injury.
Copyright 2007 by The Associated Press