Building blocks: Turnaround teams usually turn tackles

Published: Oct 15, 2009 at 09:32 AM
Headshot_Author_Bucky_Brooks_1400x1000
Bucky Brooks

NFL.com Analyst

When general managers are quizzed about rebuilding a franchise most respond in terms that refer to the construction of a house. They frequently cite the need to "build a strong foundation" to steady the project and that adage often follows them into the war room when it is time to select the players to orchestrate a dramatic turnaround.

Whereas most observers would point to the quarterback as the key to a franchise's revival, recent history is showing that the offensive tackle position is playing a prominent role in the restoration process.

While many credited the sudden turnarounds of Miami, Baltimore and Atlanta to their installation of new quarterbacks, it is not a coincidence that the trio also featured three young offensive tackles (Jared Gaither, Ravens; Sam Baker, Falcons and Jake Long, Dolphins) excelling as first-time starters. In addition, the Carolina Panthers' 12-4 season was keyed by the stellar play of Jeff Otah on the edges.

Given the instant success of those players, and the fact that 12 offensive tackles have been taken in the first round of the past two drafts, scouts are beating the bushes to find another dominant edge blocker on the horizon. Fortunately, this year's draft class features a host of talented offensive tackles that scouts project to make immediate impacts as pros.

Oklahoma State's Russell Okung and Oklahoma's Trent Williams are currently viewed as the gems of the class, but they are joined by Southern California's Charles Brown, Notre Dame's Sam Young and LSU's Ciron Black as potential first-round picks in a draft that could produce as many as six first-round offensive tackles when all is said and done.

With several franchises on the verge of being blown up in the offseason, general managers may opt to grab a hard hat and an offensive tackle to start the rebuilding.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL makes strong push for flag football with eye on Olympics

Flag football will be played at an international, multi-sport event for the first time next week during the World Games in Birmingham, Alabama. The NFL may be the sport's biggest cheerleader.

news

Aaron Rodgers on Packers' rookie WRs: 'Physically, they definitely look the part'

Having to make up the production from the offseason losses of two of the Packers' top wide receivers, QB Aaron Rodgers said he has full trust in the new faces' ability to adjust to the big leagues.

news

Falcons sign former Bears DL Eddie Goldman to one-year deal

The Atlanta Falcons bolstered their defensive line with a veteran addition Wednesday, signing Eddie Goldman to a one-year deal. Safety Brad Hawkins and punter Dom Maggio were released in corresponding moves.

news

NFL community reacts to Panthers' trade for Browns QB Baker Mayfield

Baker Mayfield was finally traded Wednesday, when the Browns agreed to send the fifth-year quarterback to the Panthers in exchange for a 2024 conditional fifth-round pick. Players, current and former, from around the NFL reacted to the blockbuster move.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW