Building blocks: Turnaround teams usually turn tackles

When general managers are quizzed about rebuilding a franchise most respond in terms that refer to the construction of a house. They frequently cite the need to "build a strong foundation" to steady the project and that adage often follows them into the war room when it is time to select the players to orchestrate a dramatic turnaround.
Whereas most observers would point to the quarterback as the key to a franchise's revival, recent history is showing that the offensive tackle position is playing a prominent role in the restoration process.
While many credited the sudden turnarounds of Miami, Baltimore and Atlanta to their installation of new quarterbacks, it is not a coincidence that the trio also featured three young offensive tackles (Jared Gaither, Ravens; Sam Baker, Falcons and Jake Long, Dolphins) excelling as first-time starters. In addition, the Carolina Panthers' 12-4 season was keyed by the stellar play of Jeff Otah on the edges.
Given the instant success of those players, and the fact that 12 offensive tackles have been taken in the first round of the past two drafts, scouts are beating the bushes to find another dominant edge blocker on the horizon. Fortunately, this year's draft class features a host of talented offensive tackles that scouts project to make immediate impacts as pros.
Oklahoma State's Russell Okung and Oklahoma's Trent Williams are currently viewed as the gems of the class, but they are joined by Southern California's Charles Brown, Notre Dame's Sam Young and LSU's Ciron Black as potential first-round picks in a draft that could produce as many as six first-round offensive tackles when all is said and done.
With several franchises on the verge of being blown up in the offseason, general managers may opt to grab a hard hat and an offensive tackle to start the rebuilding.