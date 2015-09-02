Building a keeper team? Head for the (Jeremy) Hill

M.G.: I like Latavius Murray this season. Maybe not as much as I did at the end of last season, but he's still viable as a low-end RB2 although I think I'd like him better as a flex option. My big concern is that we haven't really seen what Murray can do over an extended period. Everyone remembers his big game against the Chiefs last season when he rumbled for 112 yards and two touchdowns on just four carries (he also left that game with an injury). That game alone accounted for one-third of his fantasy production in 2014. The rest of his starts were pretty pedestrian. It looks like Murray is going to be the workhorse in Oakland this season, but there are some folks out there who can warn you about the dangers of Roy Helu. We're looking at you, Alfred Morris.