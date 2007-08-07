Buffalo running back taken to hospital after allergic reaction

Published: Aug 07, 2007 at 09:45 AM

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (AP) -Bills rookie running back Dwayne Wright was taken to a hospital Tuesday after his face swelled from an allergic reaction to something he ate.

Wright was fine but doctors elected to keep him for 10-to-12 hours for observation, coach Dick Jauron said. Jauron expected Wright, Buffalo's fourth-round draft pick out of Fresno State, to return to practice Wednesday in suburban Rochester.

Defensive end Anthony Hargrove was excused from both Bills practices Tuesday because he was meeting with his attorney, Jauron said.

Hargrove has pleaded not guilty to three misdemeanor charges stemming from a confrontation the player had with police at a Rochester nightclub early Sunday. Hargrove is to appear in court Thursday.

Starting safety Donte Whitner missed his second day of practice because of what Jauron termed a "lower stomach" problem. The coach said it's possible the injury could keep Whitner from playing in the exhibition opener at New Orleans on Friday.

Reserve offensive lineman Aaron Merz also missed his second day of practice and was having tests on an injured shoulder.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Tom Brady incredulous after a certain team passed on him in 2020: 'You're sticking with that (expletive)?'

Upon his first foray into free agency last year, Buccaneers QB Tom Brady couldn't believe being passed over by one team in particular. It was among a few revelations from Brady during an ironically candid appearance on HBO's The Shop, which aired Friday evening. 
news

Roundup: Jets signing former Washington OT Morgan Moses to one-year deal

The Jets have acquired a new starting offensive tackle. Veteran free agent Morgan Moses is signing a one-year deal with New York, Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo report. The pact is worth $3.6 million in base salary but can get up to $5.3 million with playing-time incentives.
news

Bears WR Marquise Goodwin falls short in qualifying bid for Tokyo Olympics

Marquise Goodwin's pursuit of the Tokyo Olympics is over. The Bears WR participated in Friday's long jump event at the U.S. Olympic Trials in Eugene, Oregon but failed to qualify for Sunday's finals after finishing 19th out of 24 jumpers.
news

Dolphins among teams providing aid to victims of condo collapse in Florida

The Miami Dolphins are lending a much-needed helping hand in the wake of a partial 12-story condo collapse in Surfside, Florida.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW