Buffalo running back taken to hospital after allergic reaction

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (AP) -Bills rookie running back Dwayne Wright was taken to a hospital Tuesday after his face swelled from an allergic reaction to something he ate.
Wright was fine but doctors elected to keep him for 10-to-12 hours for observation, coach Dick Jauron said. Jauron expected Wright, Buffalo's fourth-round draft pick out of Fresno State, to return to practice Wednesday in suburban Rochester.
Defensive end Anthony Hargrove was excused from both Bills practices Tuesday because he was meeting with his attorney, Jauron said.
Hargrove has pleaded not guilty to three misdemeanor charges stemming from a confrontation the player had with police at a Rochester nightclub early Sunday. Hargrove is to appear in court Thursday.
Starting safety Donte Whitner missed his second day of practice because of what Jauron termed a "lower stomach" problem. The coach said it's possible the injury could keep Whitner from playing in the exhibition opener at New Orleans on Friday.
Reserve offensive lineman Aaron Merz also missed his second day of practice and was having tests on an injured shoulder.