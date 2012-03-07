Buffalo re-signs WR Martin, days after locking up Johnson

Published: Mar 07, 2012 at 05:38 PM

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- The Buffalo Bills have re-signed receiver Ruvell Martin before he was eligible to become an unrestricted free agent next week.

Martin had seven catches for 82 yards and also played a key role on special teams coverage last season, his sixth in the NFL. After being released by Buffalo prior to the start of last season, Martin re-signed with the Bills two days after the opener.

Listed at 6-foot-4 and 214 pounds, he has 72 catches for 1,088 yards and seven touchdowns in 68 career games, having previously played with San Diego, Green Bay, St. Louis and Seattle.

